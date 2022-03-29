Will Young ton leads Black Caps to big win over Netherlands

A century from Will Young has helped the Black Caps cruise to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over the Netherlands in the first ODI at Mount Maunganui.

The run chase of just 203 was never in doubt for the Black Caps, despite losing Martin Guptill early for just one.

Young and Henry Nicholls combined for 162 runs, before Nicholls fell for 57, beaten by a slider from Otago allrounder Michael Rippon.

That brought Ross Taylor to the crease in his final series, but he was only able to get 11 before Rippon got one to spin back through the gate and castle the 37-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Young scored a century to help the Black Caps to victory. (Source: Photosport)

Captain Tom Latham joined Young and together the pair saw New Zealand home, with Young striking a boundary down the ground to bring up his maiden ODI century and win the game for his country.

Earlier, Blair Tickner took four wickets on his ODI debut to help restrict the Dutch to just 202.

The Netherlands lost wickets early, crumbling to five for 45 before captain Pieter Seelar and Rippon combined to drag their side back into the contest.

While Seelar fell for 43, Rippon continued to shepherd the tail and was the last wicket to fall when he was dismissed for 67 in the final over.

His efforts helped the Netherlands post 202 from its 50 overs, a valiant effort given the horror start.

Tickner finished with figures of 4-50 from his 10 overs. Kyle Jamieson was also impressive, finishing with 3-45.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickner's figures were the fourth-best by a New Zealander on ODI debut.