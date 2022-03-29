Transmission Gully Porirua link roads blessed ahead of opening

Porirua iwi Ngāti Toa have gifted the name Te Ara Kāpehu to the road connecting Whitby to Transmission Gully motorway in a blessing Tuesday morning.

The name means, the direction as indicated by the compass.

Ngāti Toa kaumātua Taku Parai led a blessing and cut a ribbon to officially open the road with Porirua Mayor Anita Baker.

"It's taken a while to get where we are today but I think instead of looking at what's behind us, it's important to look forward and keep our eyes on the road ahead," Baker said in a speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Transmission Gully and our link roads will be a game changer for our region and will be used by our residents and visitors alike."

The other link road connects Waitangirua to the highway.

A ribbon-cutting for the 27km Transmission Gully motorway will be held on Wednesday.

The motorway was originally expected to be complete by 2020.

Waka Kotahi previously said it's not announcing a specific opening time for the road, to prevent vehicles queuing in the area.