Thousands sign petition to save Christchurch birthing unit

The fight to save St George's Maternity Care in Christchurch is gaining some major traction, with more than 25,000 people signing an online petition in three days.

The future of the 80-year-old unit is under review, sparking major concern for midwives who work there and those who have given birth and received postnatal care there.

Christchurch mother Sammy Jo Skelton gave birth to her baby girl Georgia there just two months ago.

"I’m quite saddened actually. It’s a bit of history isn't it for Christchurch," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s also important to her family as she was born there, and so was her older daughter Clarke.

"It would be nice to have the opportunity should I go for a third child to have that child at the same place.”

The unit has been operating in Christchurch since the 1940s.

Each year, 500 babies are born there and another 750 mothers transfer there for postnatal care.

It’s treasured for its homely, personal approach. It’s the only primary care unit in the city, after the Burwood unit closed in 2016.

Rata Midwife Hayley Gimblett said: "It’s a choice that women need to have in our Central City because there isn't one at the moment besides Christchurch Women's."

That’s why Rata Midwives started a petition three days ago. It has already attracted over 25,000 signatures as well as the support of sports stars Richie and Gemma McCaw who received care for their young daughters at St George's.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an Instagram post, directing her many followers to the petition online, Gemma McCaw wrote: "St George's holds a special place in our family’s heart as we went there with both our girls… and support at this facility made a huge difference for us."

St George's Chief Executive Blair Roxburgh said: “We are currently working closely with our Maternity staff having recently presented them with a proposal about the future of St George’s Maternity Centre.

"We do not want to pre-empt that process and we are seeking their feedback.

"We have huge respect for our maternity team and their right to be involved in this process.”

St George's final decision will be revealed at the end of April.