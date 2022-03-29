Rising NZ boxing star enters world title camp ahead of Aussie debut

Source: 1News
SportCombat Sports

Popular Stories

1

$28m Lotto prize goes to 'so incredibly lucky' Auckland grandma

2

Police seeking vehicle connected to record meth bust

3

'Inexcusable' - Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for Oscars assault

4

Concerns for wellbeing of 13-year-old girl missing in Auckland

5

Solomon Islands PM hits out at criticism over China deal

Latest Stories

Louisa Wall 'remarkably effective' MP, 'a great loss to Labour'

Benefit increases will still leave families 'locked in poverty'

80K in assets seized from Hawke's Bay Mongrel Mob member

Pfizer's impact on patients with heart side-effects probed

NZ-based musician launching Ukraine fundraiser with music video

Related Stories

Dan Hooker punished by UFC rival in first-round defeat

Kara-France working through checklists on way to UFC title shot

Adesanya lines up next opponent for UFC title defence

Adesanya 'the big dog in this yard' after defending belt