Rising NZ boxing star enters world title camp ahead of Aussie debut

<p>One of New Zealand’s hottest undefeated boxing prospects is stepping in to a world title camp in preparation for his international debut.</p> <p>Rising light heavyweight star Jerome Pampellone is heading across the Tasman to spar with IBF’s number one contender Jai Opetaia, in preparation for his Australian debut Brisbane on April 13 against Lucas Miller.</p> <p>Pampellone said it had always been a goal of his to become a world champion and this opportunity has set him on the path to achieve that dream.</p> <p>"I'm going to make a statement and I'm really looking forward to it."</p> <p>Joining him on that Brisbane card is Kiwi middleweight sensation, Andrei Mikhailovich, who will take on former world champion King Davidson.</p> <p>Promoter Dean Lonergan, of D&L Events, thinks it’s the perfect time for Pampellone to enter the cauldron of world title preparation.</p> <p>“Jerome is coming straight out of New Zealand’s lockdown and although at 10 and 0, he is ready for international competition. This will be ideal preparation for his next fight.</p> <p>“Aside from the brute physicality required in sparring a bigger man, being part of a world title training camp where he gets to see the intensity required to reach the pinnacle of the sport, is invaluable.”</p> <p>Lonergan, is also confident Mikhailovich will make the step up in class against Davidson, a slick Nigerian who’s held a slew of titles including the WBU world middleweight crown and the WBO international, light middleweight strap.</p> <p>“At 37, Davidson has experience and is still sharp and dangerous, but it’s the right time for a young lion like Andrei who’s just 24 and can really punch, to test his mettle.”</p> <p>Mikhailovich, who’s never been short on confidence, is determined to make an impact in his second international outing.</p> <p>“These challenges are what true champions look for, his time has passed and I will prove that and surpass him on my way to becoming a world champion,” Mikhailovich said confidently.</p>