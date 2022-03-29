NZ-based musician launching Ukraine fundraiser with music video

An Auckland-based musician is set to release a new music video, with 100% of the money raised in royalties to benefit those impacted by the Ukraine war - and he wants other artists from around the world to join the cause.

A screenshot from Paul Marshall's Who Are All These Angels music video. (Source: 1 News)

Paul Marshall, who goes by the music name e=mc3, will drop his new music video Who Are All These Angels on Wednesday morning.

All of of the proceeds will go directly to the Red Cross, to provide humanitarian relief to millions of Ukrainians. Anyone who views and shares the video will help raise money for the people of Ukraine, with no requirement for people to donate personally.

"The good thing about royalty income is if I can get this big enough and get enough international artists involved it could actually generate a lot of income in months, if not years in the future," Marshall told 1News.

And he's got the contacts to help.

Marshall - a highly acclaimed and respected songwriter, musician and music producer based in Auckland and originally from the UK - has travelled the world with his band Hangar 18.

He has a long list of credits, including having played with The Cure in 1994, and alongside acts such as Silverchair, Collective Soul, No Doubt and Ocean Colour Scene.

But he doesn't have a monetary goal in mind for this fundraiser.

"It's one of those things where if I could save one person or make a change to one person's life in Ukraine then that's a goal for me, that would make me extremely happy if I could change 100 I'd be happy, if I could change 1000, if I could change a million lives...

"I feel I'm doing what I can from this side of the world as a musician, and came up with this idea and hopefully it'll spread and others will get involved, it will grow into something bigger.

"I'm just a small cog in a big wheel."

A screenshot from the Who Are All These Angels music video shows a Russian TV employee crashing a live news broadcast. (Source: 1 News)

The idea came about after Marshall saw a news story on television about a Ukrainian woman who lost her home, job and was now permanently disabled after a blast blew off her leg.

"It just hit me hard that someone like this gets tangled up in this absolute mess and it's nothing to do with her, it's not her fault in any shape or form or whatever and there she is a victim of it."

Marshall also said it struck a personal note for him, having lost his grandfather who fought in World War II. They never got to meet.

Meanwhile, his mum and grandmother had to flee London during the war.

But the song, Who Are All These Angels, written about the sudden loss of life was originally in response to people losing family and friends to Covid-19.

Marshall said he wrote it in August 2020, but that the same message applies to the Ukraine disaster with tragic loss of innocent lives.

"This war has affected everyday normal people, just like you and I. A few weeks ago, the Ukrainian people were going about their normal daily lives then in one instance, their world has been turned upside down.

"Some of the horrific images and stories of these desperate and brave people have ripped a huge whole in my heart. As I sat watching I had to think of what I can do to try and help these people in their time of need."

Money will go to The New Zealand Red Cross, with a New Zealand representative, Shane Chisholm, saying he was "extremely grateful" Marshall chose them for the Music Videos For Change project.

He said the funds will be used to support the work being undertaken to meet the significant humanitarian crisis that is unfolding in and around Ukraine.

The music video for Who Are All These Angels goes live at 5am on Wednesday here.

This project comes after Marshall previously was involved in a tsunami relief concert in 2005, which generated tens of thousands of dollars for the Red Cross to aid tsunami survivors.