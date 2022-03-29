Jason Momoa dismisses Lisa Bonet reunion rumours

Hollywood superstar Jason Momoa has dashed rumours suggesting his relationship with Lisa Bonet was back on.

The popular couple shocked fans in January by announcing their split, having met in 2005 and got married in 2017.

They have two children - Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.

Since the announcement, rumours have swirled that a reconciliation was back on the cards, but on the Oscars red carpet, the Aquaman star said it wasn't the case.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards (Source: Associated Press)

"We're not back together, we're family ... we have two beautiful children together," he told Access Hollywood.

"We're not getting back together, we're family forever."

Momoa remains close with Bonet's daughter Zoe Kravitz, whose father is rocker Lenny.

Momoa, along with his kids, attended the premiere of Zoe Kravitz's film, The Batman.

“We’re very excited to just be here. … It’s still family, you know?”

“Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children,” he added on social media.