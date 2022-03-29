Jason Momoa dismisses Lisa Bonet reunion rumours

Source: 1News

Hollywood superstar Jason Momoa has dashed rumours suggesting his relationship with Lisa Bonet was back on.

The popular couple shocked fans in January by announcing their split, having met in 2005 and got married in 2017.

They have two children - Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.

Since the announcement, rumours have swirled that a reconciliation was back on the cards, but on the Oscars red carpet, the Aquaman star said it wasn't the case.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards (Source: Associated Press)

"We're not back together, we're family ... we have two beautiful children together," he told Access Hollywood.

"We're not getting back together, we're family forever."

Momoa remains close with Bonet's daughter Zoe Kravitz, whose father is rocker Lenny.

Momoa, along with his kids, attended the premiere of Zoe Kravitz's film, The Batman.

“We’re very excited to just be here. … It’s still family, you know?”

“Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children,” he added on social media.

EntertainmentNorth AmericaTelevisionMovies

Popular Stories

1

Ardern 'disappointed' America's Cup going to Barcelona

2

Wellington woman nets $1m in Lotto thanks to bonus ticket

3

Jada Pinkett Smith takes to social media to promote 'healing'

4

'Inexcusable' - Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for Oscars assault

5

Police crackdown on illegal street racers in Waikato

Latest Stories

Australia deports two Chinese students with military background

Cystic fibrosis sufferer 'born again' after using 'miracle' drug

Basketball NZ unveils 'game-changing' women's league

Wellington woman nets $1m in Lotto thanks to bonus ticket

Soldier who told Russian warship 'go f*** yourself' honoured

Related Stories

Jada Pinkett Smith takes to social media to promote 'healing'

Oscars: Will Smith's antics overshadows big wins for diversity

Oscars: Alopecia explained after Will Smith Chris Rock incident

'Inexcusable' - Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for Oscars assault