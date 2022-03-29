Body of missing Weymouth man found on beach

Source: 1News

A missing Weymouth man has been found dead, with his body located on the beach at Orua Bay near Auckland's Manukau Heads over the weekend.

Weymouth man Nick Paul.

Weymouth man Nick Paul. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Nick Paul was last seen leaving his Weymouth home to go for a walk around 2pm on Sunday, March 20.

The 46-year-old was last seen walking along Waimai Ave, towards Weymouth Park.

Police were notified of a body being located on the beach at Orua Bay over the weekend.

The person has subsequently been identified as Paul.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

