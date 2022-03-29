Body of missing Weymouth man found on beach

A missing Weymouth man has been found dead, with his body located on the beach at Orua Bay near Auckland's Manukau Heads over the weekend.

Weymouth man Nick Paul. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Nick Paul was last seen leaving his Weymouth home to go for a walk around 2pm on Sunday, March 20.

The 46-year-old was last seen walking along Waimai Ave, towards Weymouth Park.

Police were notified of a body being located on the beach at Orua Bay over the weekend.

The person has subsequently been identified as Paul.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.