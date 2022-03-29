11-year-old Alisa Pham becomes AUT's youngest ever student

<p>Think University is a challenge? Try doing it at the age of 11. </p> <p>That's what super genius Alisa Pham, AUT's youngest ever student, is doing after finishing high school in just 10 months. </p> <p>Alisa told Seven Sharp she found primary, intermediate and secondary school "too easy" and, thus, too boring. </p> <p>Now, she's completing a Bachelor's in digital media and marketing. </p> <p>"I want to finish it by the time I'm 13 or 14."</p> <p>What's even more amazing is that Alisa beat the record set by her adopted sister Vicky Ngo Ngoc two years ago.</p> <p>Vicky was 13 when she enrolled at AUT in 2020. She completed her Bachelor's degree in finance and applied maths - a three-year programme - in two. </p> <p>Alisa said she thought what Vicky was doing was "really cool". </p> <p>"So, I also wanted to do the same as her and follow her footsteps."</p> <p>But, studying wasn't the hardest part. As the girls are on student visas, they'll face issues finding a job. </p> <p>There isn't currently a student pathway to residency. And, if a person graduates before they turn 18, they're not eligible for a post-study work visa that other international students could apply for. </p> <p>In the meantime, Vicky is doing her PhD. Alisa, meanwhile, has her eyes on journalism. </p> <p><i><b>Watch the full Seven Sharp interview with Alisa in the video above.</b></i></p>