11-year-old Alisa Pham becomes AUT's youngest ever student

Source: 1News
New ZealandEducationAucklandImmigration

Popular Stories

1

'Inexcusable' - Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for Oscars assault

2

$28m Lotto prize goes to 'so incredibly lucky' Auckland grandma

3

Mongrel Mob member has $7M worth of assets seized in police drug operation

4

World champion kayaker to race Lisa Carrington after high-profile exit

5

Pfizer's impact on patients with heart side-effects probed

Latest Stories

Luxon rules out supporting Māori co-governance referendum for now

11-year-old Alisa Pham becomes AUT's youngest ever student

Oscars: Will Smith's antics overshadows big wins for diversity

World champion kayaker to race Lisa Carrington after high-profile exit

Oscars: Alopecia explained after Will Smith Chris Rock incident

Related Stories

Scallop fisheries in upper North Island to close

Concerns for wellbeing of 13-year-old girl missing in Auckland

Wayne Brown announces Auckland mayoralty bid

$28m Lotto prize goes to 'so incredibly lucky' Auckland grandma