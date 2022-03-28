More heavy rain forecast for flood-hit Tairāwhiti region

More heavy rain is expected in flood-hit Gisborne and the Wairoa District.

A damaged Mangahauini Bridge in Tairāwhiti.

Tairāwhiti was hit by about 48 hours of heavy rain last week, with flood waters inundating some homes and damaging key routes, such as State Highway 35.

MetService has put a heavy rain watch in place for Gisborne and the Wairoa District from 9am on Monday through to 6pm on Tuesday.

It said there will be periods of rain, which will be heavy at times.

It warns rainfall accumulations may approach warning criteria. Peak rates of 5-10mm per hour are expected, but this may pick up to 10-15mm/h for a time overnight Monday through to Tuesday morning.

