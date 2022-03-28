'Just stand there' - Adams hilariously describes rebounding record

Steven Adams has hilariously described how he broke a long-standing Memphis Grizzlies rebounding record over the weekend, claiming all he really does is "just stand there".

The Kiwi big man grabbed six offensive rebounds in the Grizzlies 127-102 win over the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday (Sunday NZT), taking his season tally to 334 and breaking Zach Randolph's record of 330 from the 2009-10 campaign.

While pleased, Adams said after the game it was a record he'd rather not have.

"I'd prefer not to get as many, because it means we're missing too many bloody shots mate," Adams told a reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adams now holds the record for most offensive rebounds in a season at two NBA franchises, having set the record at the Oklahoma City Thunder with 391 in 2018-19.

As one of the best offensive rebounders in the NBA, Adams was asked the science behind it and how he managed to grab so many. In a hilarious self-deprecating response, Adams said, "I just stand there".

"Just stand on the opposite side they're shooting, typically the ball will bounce that far. That's as basic as it goes," Adams said.

"You can go into the Dennis Rodman major science. He's talking about the rotations of the ball... he's wild bro, different level.

"I'm too stupid for that mate. Not enough brain cells for that one brother. I just stand there."

Adams has recorded a career-high 10 rebounds a game this season, as well as a career-high 3.3 assists, helping the Grizzlies to 52 wins and the No.2 seed in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies can break the franchise record for most wins in a season if they are victorious in five of their final seven games in the regular season.