9 NZDF personnel sent to help with Ukraine intelligence

Source: 1News

New Zealand Defence Force personnel will be sent to help the UK and Belgium to help intelligence gathering on the war in Ukraine.

New Zealand Defence Force.

New Zealand Defence Force. (Source: istock.com)

"Cabinet confirmed an immediate deployment of nine Defence Force personnel to the United Kingdom and Belgium to support our partners in intelligence and engagement work for the next three months," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Seven NZDF intelligence analysts will go to the UK, either helping directly with intelligence on the war in Ukraine and others will assist on existing teams that focus on other parts of the world to free up capability within the UK teams.

Another two officers will be deployed to the UK and Belgium "to enhance our engagement with and understanding of partner activities related to Ukraine".

Cabinet also agreed on the use of the defence force's open source intelligence capabilities for three months.

New Zealand will provide communication equipment to Ukraine from Tait Communications and it will likely be shipped at the start of April.

