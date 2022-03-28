19 people shot dead at clandestine Mexican rooster fight

Source: AAP

Nineteen people have been killed after gunmen burst into a clandestine rooster fight in western Mexico, prosecutors in the western state of Michoacan say.

Soldiers patrol the cockfighting site "El Paraiso," or Paradise in Zinapecuaro, Mexico after 19 people were killed

Soldiers patrol the cockfighting site "El Paraiso," or Paradise in Zinapecuaro, Mexico after 19 people were killed (Source: Associated Press)

The attack occurred late on Sunday near the town of Zinapecuaro, some 240km northwest of the capital Mexico City.

The dead include 16 men and three women, and a number of people were wounded in the attack.

The office said drug cartels and gangs had been fighting in the area.

Michoacan has been the scene of a longstanding turf battle between local drug gangs and a cartel from the neighbouring state of Jalisco.

The fighting has included the use of bomb-dropping drones, landmines and home-made armoured cars.

Cockfighting, while illegal in many areas, remains a popular pastime in parts of Mexico, though the fights between roosters are usually held clandestinely.

