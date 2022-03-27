Some asylum seekers left out in cold over Australia-NZ deal

While news of an agreement over NZ's offer to take 150 asylum seekers annually from Australia has been welcomed, many refugees say they're being forgotten.

The deal struck this week by the two Governments will give refugees in Australia's system another pathway to freedom.

Currently there are 1384 people requiring resettlement from detention centres in Nauru, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Before the deal was reached, asylum seekers could apply to resettle in the USA or Canada, however, there were very limited spots.

1News spoke with Hossein Latifi, from a detention facility in Melbourne. He's previously been on Manus and in Nauru.

"I'm going to say thanks for the compassion from the NZ government they show us for years and years," he said.

However Latifi said the scope of the deal was still fairly narrow, with asylum seekers like himself who've applied to live in Canada and America excluded.

"In human injustice, because we come for safety and freedom for a better life and we've been stuck in this situation for almost nine years, and we committed zero crime".

It's a concern echoed by Amnesty International, with its refugee adviser Graham Thom saying he was disappointed that more than 100 asylum seekers in Papua New Guinea would be excluded too.

"There are still hundreds that will fall outside of the deal and that’s where we need a plan."