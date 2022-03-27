Some asylum seekers left out in cold over Australia-NZ deal

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

While news of an agreement over NZ's offer to take 150 asylum seekers annually from Australia has been welcomed, many refugees say they're being forgotten.

The deal struck this week by the two Governments will give refugees in Australia's system another pathway to freedom.

Currently there are 1384 people requiring resettlement from detention centres in Nauru, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Before the deal was reached, asylum seekers could apply to resettle in the USA or Canada, however, there were very limited spots.

1News spoke with Hossein Latifi, from a detention facility in Melbourne. He's previously been on Manus and in Nauru.

"I'm going to say thanks for the compassion from the NZ government they show us for years and years," he said.

However Latifi said the scope of the deal was still fairly narrow, with asylum seekers like himself who've applied to live in Canada and America excluded.

"In human injustice, because we come for safety and freedom for a better life and we've been stuck in this situation for almost nine years, and we committed zero crime".

It's a concern echoed by Amnesty International, with its refugee adviser Graham Thom saying he was disappointed that more than 100 asylum seekers in Papua New Guinea would be excluded too.

"There are still hundreds that will fall outside of the deal and that’s where we need a plan."

WorldAustraliaImmigrationPolitics

Popular Stories

1

'No idea' who winning $28M Lotto ticket was sold to - store owners

2

Woman found dead in Gisborne died on her birthday, police say

3

One person wins $28 million in Lotto Powerball draw

4

Foo Fighters drummer had '10 substances' in body at time of death

5

Topp Twins reveal they both have breast cancer

Latest Stories

Good Sorts: Mosgiel woman's acts of kindness impress neighbours

Govt's Covid advertising tips past $35M in last year alone

Some asylum seekers left out in cold over Australia-NZ deal

Rocket attacks hit Ukraine's Lviv as Biden visits Poland

Contractors work to clear slips and landslides in Tairāwhiti region

Related Stories

NZ-based family pleads for Afghan interpreter left behind

Aussie Chinese medical practitioner acquitted after diabetic's death

Leaked agreement points to growing Chinese influence in Solomons

Great Barrier Reef suffers another mass bleaching event