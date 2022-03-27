Good Sorts: Mosgiel woman's acts of kindness impress neighbours

Source: 1News

Ngareta May was a dog control officer in Dunedin for four decades. Now retired, she spends her time making her neighbours happy.

For this week's Good Sorts, Ngareta was nominated by her neighbours, who wrote a long list of wonderful things she does for those closest to her.

She's known as 'Rita' on her street in Mosgiel, around 15km west of Dunedin, and her policy is to do a job to save a job.

Whether that's to grab her neighbours' morning newspapers, hang their washing, or to roll out a rubbish bin if someone on the street has forgotten about bin day.

For the full story, watch the video above.

New ZealandGood SortsDunedin and Otago

Popular Stories

1

'No idea' who winning $28M Lotto ticket was sold to - store owners

2

Woman found dead in Gisborne died on her birthday, police say

3

One person wins $28 million in Lotto Powerball draw

4

Foo Fighters drummer had '10 substances' in body at time of death

5

Topp Twins reveal they both have breast cancer

Latest Stories

Good Sorts: Mosgiel woman's acts of kindness impress neighbours

Govt's Covid advertising tips past $35M in last year alone

Some asylum seekers left out in cold over Australia-NZ deal

Rocket attacks hit Ukraine's Lviv as Biden visits Poland

Contractors work to clear slips and landslides in Tairāwhiti region

Related Stories

Man dies after getting into trouble at Aramoana Beach

Research finds West Otago fault line could create major quake

Central Otago vineyards getting creative finding workers

Good Sorts: Woman sorts goods and more for Waitara residents