Good Sorts: Mosgiel woman's acts of kindness impress neighbours

Ngareta May was a dog control officer in Dunedin for four decades. Now retired, she spends her time making her neighbours happy.

For this week's Good Sorts, Ngareta was nominated by her neighbours, who wrote a long list of wonderful things she does for those closest to her.

She's known as 'Rita' on her street in Mosgiel, around 15km west of Dunedin, and her policy is to do a job to save a job.

Whether that's to grab her neighbours' morning newspapers, hang their washing, or to roll out a rubbish bin if someone on the street has forgotten about bin day.

