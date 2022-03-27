Contractors work to clear slips and landslides in Tairāwhiti region

Civil Defence on Sunday has been delivering vital supplies to Gisborne residents cut off by the week's severe flooding, while contractors work to clear slips and landslides in the Tairāwhiti region.

State Highway 2 between Wairoa and Gisborne remains closed, with anyone wanting to head south facing a lengthy detour via Ōpōtiki, Rotorua and Taupō.

SH35 between Tokomaru Bay and Te Puia Springs is also closed.

Civil Defence Group Controller Dave Wilson said crews are heading along the coast today to take vital medical and food supplies to families.

"We just want to let the Coast community know we are trying to get out there as well."

He is urging anyone in need to get in contact.

"Please if people are isolated and you haven't made contact with Civil Defence and you need help, please get in touch with us, we are here to help and we have the resources available if you do need things."

Some families had been able return home after being forced out by severe flooding, but Wilson said it was likely people going back to properties could find damage.

"If people need help with clean-up, please let us know. We can try and coordinate cleanup efforts and see if there's anything Civil Defence can do with houses and homes that have been inundated across the district."

Wilson said motorists in Gisborne need to continue to take care today, with debris continuing to fall onto roads.

Contractors working to clear the slips and landslides are finding the ground is still moving and more slips are occurring.

Workers started doing repairs to Maungahauini Bridge in Tokomaru Bay yesterday with rock being moved and work around the bridge.

In its latest update, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said to date 1000 tonnes of rock had been placed on the banks of the Maungahauini Bridge to help stabilise it.

The Tairāwhiti Civil Defence statement praised contractors for doing an "awesome job" and asked people to be patient and courteous saying there had been reports of contractors receiving abuse.

Waka Kotahi yesterday said it hopes to have a temporary fix in place by 13 April for the Maungahauini Bridge, to restore the vital Coast link.

More than 40 local roads are closed also due to slips and flooding.

The Prime Minister is touring flood-stricken Gisborne today, to survey the damage.

NIWA said heavy rainfall earlier this week set a record with 103 millimetres of rain falling between 4am and 5am at Maungatapere near Whangārei on Monday. That was a new hourly record for a low elevation station, NIWA said.

"For 103mm to fall in one hour, that's exceptional - you're getting more than what would fall in a month in one hour," NIWA meteorologist Chris Brandalino said.

However, rain eased in the drenched Tairāwhiti region overnight.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the Wharerata weather station only recorded another 13.8 millimetres millimetres overnight from 6pm to 6am.

He said more rain is expected in the coming days, but a heavy rain watch was lifted at 10am today.

MetService still has a heavy rain watch in place for the Gisborne and Wairoa District from 7am tomorrow until 9pm on Tuesday with up to 10mm of rain per hour forecast.

Wilson said the ground is so soaked that parts are still moving and people should be cautious.

"The concern for us with slips is that there are a number that are still coming down, and you think well, we're trying to work on them. The other issue for us is that any land that's precarious - a little bit more rain may be the thing that tips it over the edge.

"There are a number of residences that we have got a close eye on, we're working with those residents."

He urged anyone who is isolated by flooding in Gisborne to get in contact if they need help and reiterated that it is available to anyone who requires it.

Wilson said people should stay away from all the closed roads.

A long list on the Gisborne District Council website shows numerous roads closures due to flooding, slips, downed trees and washouts.

Some are open only to four-wheel drive vehicles.

Wilson said if there is a sign saying a road is closed, it is for good reason, and no one should be just going for a look.

