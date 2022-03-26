20 deaths of people with Covid reported on Saturday

Twenty people have died with Covid-19 on Saturday, the Ministry of Health says.

A nurse in a negative pressure room. (Source: 1News)

Of that number, one person was in their 40s, one was in their 50s, three were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, six were in their 80s, and three were in their 90s.

Six people are from Auckland, five are from Waikato, two are from Mid Central, and one each from Northland, Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, and Nelson Marlborough.

Twelve were men and seven were women.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with their whānau and friends at this sad time," the Ministry of Health said in a written statement.

"The demographics for one of the deceased are currently unavailable and will be updated online."

It brings the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 254, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to 13.

The Ministry of Health reported 14,175 Covid-19 community cases on Saturday.