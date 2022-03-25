Gang member charged in Hawke's Bay family harm incident

Source: 1News

A Mongrel Mob Mongrelizm gang member has been arrested and charged after firearms were discovered following a family harm incident in Hawke's Bay on Friday.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The 21-year-old man was arrested after police were called to a home in Wairoa just before 12pm, Senior Sergeant Maui Aben said in a statement.

"Fortunately the victim had not suffered serious injuries, but information provided to police suggested that the alleged offender may have access to firearms," Aben said.

Police carried out search warrants at a Wairoa address and vehicle with assistance from armed offenders squad staff from Gisborne.

Four firearms were located at the home and have since been seized by police, Alben said.

The 21-year-old man is due to appear in the Gisborne District Court on Saturday charged with threatening to kill, impeding breathing and unlawful possession of firearms.

