Two-month-old dies from Covid in Australia

Officials from New South Wales Health today confirmed a two-month-old infant died of Covid-19 at John Hunter Hospital in December 2021.

A file image of Covid-19 under an electron microscope. (Source: Wikimedia Commons/NIAID-RML)

While the death was first publicly reported at the beginning of the year, it was referred to the NSW Coroner.

It's now been confirmed the infant, who had no underlying health conditions, died due to Covid-19 infection.

The child was also found to be infected with the Omicron variant of the virus.

NSW Health said in a statement it offers its heartfelt condolences to the family.

Earlier this week, the death of a two-year-old child from Sydney whose death due to Covid-19 was reported.