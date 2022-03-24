Taupō motel homicide investigation: Vehicle of interest located - police

A forensic examination is underway after police located a vehicle sought over the alleged murder of a man at a Taupō motel earlier this month.

The Adelphi Motel in Taupō. (Source: Google Maps)

Ryan Woodford died at Adelphi Motel on Kaimanawa St at around 6.30am on March 6.

Police released a statement after a vehicle was located sought over the alleged homicide.

“Finding this vehicle has been significant for the investigation team as we continue to build a clear picture of exactly what happened and who was involved,” Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone said.

“For operational reasons we won’t be disclosing any further details at this time about the vehicle or where it was located.”

The investigation team continues to review evidence from a number of sources including information provided by witnesses, forensic evidence and CCTV footage.

"We know the planning and carrying out of Mr Woodford’s murder at the Adelphi Motel on March 6 involved several people,” Livingstone said.

"There were also others who played a part in other related activities before or after the offence happened.

"These people know who they are and if we haven’t spoken to you, it’s important you contact us."

The investigation team appreciates the community's ongoing assistance and remains determined to identify all those involved in Woodford’s death.

Anyone who has information to provide police is asked to get in touch with Taupō police via 105 and quote Operation Dell, or alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.