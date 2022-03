Welcome to Pacific Update, our news round-up from the region.

This week, the Solomon Islands has its first female premier, and Elizabeth Powell, an unsung health hero of the Pacific, has died.

In Tonga, a number of people have fallen ill with toxic poisoning after eating shellfish likely contaminated by ash fall from January’s eruption.

Deep sea fish appear unaffected.

And as always, we’ve got our social media videos of the week.