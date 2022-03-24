Nauru asylum seeker 'shook' by NZ/Aus refugee agreement

An asylum seeker who has been detained on Nauru for years says he’s over the moon that New Zealand will begin to settle refugees from there.

Australia and New Zealand announced on Thursday they’ve reached an agreement that will see 150 refugees either residing in Nauru, or temporarily in Australia in regional processing, able resettle in New Zealand.

That deal is in place each year, for three years.

One asylum seeker, who did not wish to be identified over concerns it would affect his chances of coming to Aotearoa, told 1News that he was in shock over the news.

“I am shook, and I cannot talk because I am shook by this news," he said.

Fellow detainees could be heard cheering in the background of the call.

"This is the best news after nine years for me and my family."

He said his family unit was split apart, with his daughter in the USA and his son now in Melbourne.

Speaking from the detention centre, he said life on Nauru is hot, difficult, and the internet connection is not good.

He said while he was excited to have the opportunity to head to New Zealand, he was frustrated with how long it’s taken the two countries to reach an agreement.

"Of course I’m angry with Australia! I lost nine years of my life, you know?" he said.

"If I get to New Zealand, the first thing I’ll do is apply for my wife, son and daughter. I really miss them, and I need them with me.

"I know New Zealand people are so kind and so lovely, and they know humanity."

