Home detention for farmer who let 28 cattle starve to death

A Manawatū farmer has been sentenced to 10 months home detention and disqualified from owning farm animals indefinitely after 28 cattle we starved to death.

Cattle. (Source: Getty)

Other cattle had to be humanely euthanised due to their extremely poor condition and a number of both sheep and cattle on the property were also found underfed and underweight.

John Baskerville Wood, 51, was responsible for 232 cattle and 1400 sheep at his Rangiwahia farm.

He was sentenced in Palmerston North District Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to five serious charges under the Animal Welfare Act.

Joanna Tuckwell from the Ministry of Primary Industries said the dire animal welfare situation on Wood's farm was totally unacceptable and avoidable.

"The livestock were Mr Wood’s primary responsibility and he failed to provide proper and sufficient feed over a long period of time, leading to the deaths of a significant number of cattle."

After a complaint to MPI, animal welfare inspectors visited Wood’s farm in September of 2020 to investigate.

They found evidence of extreme malnutrition which likely caused the deaths of the 28 cattle found throughout paddocks and swamps on the farm.

Wood told the inspectors he had been aware of at least 15 of these animals dying as far back as July that year, which he put down to weather conditions and starvation.

MPI found that some of the cattle had likely entered swampy areas looking for food but were weak and became stuck in mud and died.

A vet brought on to the farm to inspect the animals concluded that the 28 cattle would have "died slow painful deaths over about a week and this would have included multiple organ failure due to a lack of food and dehydration."

During the initial days of the investigation, the animal welfare inspectors and vet had to euthanise another 29 cattle.

Tuckwell said: “These cattle were in terrible condition. They were weak and emaciated. There was no other option but to euthanise them to end their suffering."

Wood told animal welfare inspectors that he didn’t have euthanasia procedures on the farm, or the means or ability to humanely euthanise animals.

“These cattle suffered unreasonable and unnecessary distress due to starvation. Most farmers do the right thing for their animals – that is, plan and ensure their livestock are always adequately fed and watered during all seasons. Failing to have proper welfare plans in place and taking no action to help animals when aware they are suffering is unacceptable,” Tuckwell said.

MPI animal welfare inspectors also found Wood had failed to meet the nutritional needs of 127 cattle and 600 sheep.

“Poor animal welfare behaviour can potentially affect the reputation of other farmers in the eyes of the public and in overseas markets. In New Zealand, everyone must take responsibility for their own animals. We strongly encourage anyone who is aware of possible animal ill-treatment or cruelty to report it to the MPI animal welfare complaints freephone 0800 00 83 33,” said Tuckwell.

MPI said it recommends that any farmer struggling with mental health and well being challenges contacts the Rural Support Trust.