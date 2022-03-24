GIF inventor Stephen Wilhite dies from Covid-19 aged 74

Source: 1News

Stephen Wilhite, the inventor of the GIF, died last week from Covid-19 at the age of 74.

Stephen Wilhite, the inventor of the GIF.

Stephen Wilhite, the inventor of the GIF. (Source: Getty)

According to his wife Kathaleen, the computer scientist died on March 14, surrounded by family.

The inventor of the GIF, or Graphics Interchange Format, Wilhite developed the iconic software in 1987 while employed at CompuServe.

While the GIF is today synonymous with internet memes and digital jokes, Wilhite originally developed the format to distribute high-quality, high-resolution graphics.

Speaking to the New York Times, in 2013 Wilhite, took the opportunity to settle the long-standing confusion surrounding pronunciation.

“The Oxford English Dictionary accepts both pronunciations. They are wrong. It is a soft ‘G,’ pronounced ‘jif.’ End of story.”

In the same interview, he told reporters his favourite GIF was the dancing baby meme.

WorldTechnology

Popular Stories

1

Auckland's southern motorway closed following fatal crash

2

Shopper finds ordering groceries from Aus cheaper than NZ supermarket

3

Petrol retailer cuts 15c per litre off fuel nationwide

4

Court hears Hannah Clarke 'would have fought anyone' for kids

5

America's Cup: Signs of major delay, Team NZ deadline under pressure

Latest Stories

America's Cup: Signs of major delay, Team NZ deadline under pressure

Warriors grant Euan Aitken release so he can stay in Australia

GIF inventor Stephen Wilhite dies from Covid-19 aged 74

Auckland's southern motorway closed following fatal crash

Trade Me urged to tighten checks and balances for illegal rentals

Related Stories

Biden warns US companies of potential Russian cyber attacks

Russia court bans Facebook, Instagram on 'extremism' charges

Exploring the digital frontier through the 'metaverse'

NZ citizen Thiel to leave board of Facebook parent Meta