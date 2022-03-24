Fourth dose: Officials extend time to consider extra vaccine

Officials are extending the time to look into whether New Zealand should roll out a fourth dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for vulnerable groups and frontline health workers ahead of winter.

File image of a person receiving a vaccine. (Source: Getty)

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said he was approaching the decision around whether a fourth dose was needed "from the point of view that, is there a good reason not to offer a fourth dose if there is evidence of waning immunity?"

"And there is some evidence of that."

He said information around a fourth dose was emergent and "quite scanty". Currently Israel offers a fourth dose to all adults, while older people, immunocompromised and care home residents will be able to access a fourth dose in the UK from April.

"It will really be looking at what other countries are doing," Bloomfield said.

Earlier this week, Bloomfield announced he had asked for advice around a fourth dose, which he would likely present to Government to decide if an extra dose was needed.

He expected that advice in the next few days, however he told media on Thursday officials wanted another week to consider.

It comes as Australia approved a fourth dose for vulnerable and older people.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has recommended a second booster be administered for Australians over 65, Indigenous Australians over 50, those in disability care and those who are immunocompromised over the age of 16.