Concerns for girl, 4, missing for two nights in Tasmania

Interstate crews have joined the search for a four-year-old girl who went missing in Tasmania.

Shayla Phillips (Source: 1 News)

Shayla Phillips was last seen about 2.30pm on Wednesday near Stormlea Rd in Stormlea, near Hobart, wearing pink leggings, a cream top, and gumboots.

Police say she had been playing outside with dogs from a neighbouring property.

Her mother went to check on her after about half an hour, Shayla and the dogs were gone.

One of the dogs was found about 7pm on Wednesday around 800 metres from where Shayla was last seen.

Inspector Gavin Hallett said significant resources including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, divers and drone operators were involved in Friday's search.

"Understandably as we enter another day searching for Shayla, we are concerned for her welfare," Insp Hallett said.

The Phillips' family home is in an isolated area, surrounded by undulating pastures and dense bushland.

Inspector Hallett on Thursday said Shayla's family was understandably upset but her mother Bianca was stoic.

The helicopter is searching an area of about 2.5 square kilometres, while search teams are covering an area of about 1.2 sq km on foot.

Four nearby dams were searched and cleared on Wednesday night.

Inspector Hallett described Shayla as a healthy and happy girl who enjoyed hide and seek, and said at this stage police had no reason to believe there was anyone involved in her disappearance.