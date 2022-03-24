Auckland's southern motorway closed following fatal crash

A busy stretch of Auckland's southern motorway is closed following a fatal crash near the Gillies Ave offramp.

Crash on SH1 near Gillies Ave, Auckland. (Source: Supplied)

Police said a multi-vehicle crash happened southbound just after Gillies Ave around 8.10pm on Thursday night.

St John responded to the crash and said one person has died, while another was being transported to Auckland Hospital.

An eyewitness told 1News a vehicle had been swerving in and out of lanes before flipping while trying to avoid another vehicle and take the Gillies Ave offramp.

Auckland traffic at a standstill on SH1 / SH16. (Source: New Zealand Transport Agency)

Police said the southbound lanes are closed after Gillies Ave.

Drivers will need to exit at Gillies Ave and get back on the motorway at Greenlane while the crash is cleared.