Shopper finds ordering groceries from Aus cheaper than NZ supermarket

An Otago based grocery shopper found it was 35% cheaper to buy items in Australia and ship them to New Zealand, than buy them at her local supermarket.

Groceries ordered from Australia. (Source: 1News)

After seeing her grocery bill balloon in recent months, the shopper (who doesn’t want to be identified), decided to try ordering online from Australia.

The 13 items included rolled oats, pasta, nuts and dried fruit, as well as shampoo, tooth brushes and a hair colour.

“The best deal was the toothpaste at $A2.50.”

The total cost including tax, was $A93.30 Converted to NZ dollars $99.47. “I only bought items that were included in a free shipping promotion, so I wasn’t charged for shipping. According to the receipt, shipping would have added $15.”

She then brought the same items at her local supermarket. The cost there was $40 more expensive at $139.96.

“I’ll admit it’s not a very scientific experiment, but it was still pretty eye-opening!” she said. “35% of my grocery bill is a massive chunk.”

New Zealand supermarkets have recently been investigated by the Commerce Commission.

It recommended a mandatory code of conduct that would help balance the power big chains have over suppliers.

But this shopper won’t continue to order from Australia. “I wouldn’t recommend others do it, because the order is flown in so it’s not good for your carbon footprint. Shopping local is always better for the environment.”

“Also I now have ten toothbrushes and a years worth of almonds to get through.”