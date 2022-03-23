NZ Rugby boss' 'relief' at easing of Covid restrictions

New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson has today spoken of his “relief” and “excitement” at the easing of Covid restrictions by the Government which will allow crowds to attend games from this weekend.

Crowds are welcome back at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

It is a reaction likely to be reflected by those in charge of all outdoor sports here – professional netball is one of the sports that will still have restrictions due to its indoor nature.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today announced restrictions on outdoor gatherings would end at 11.59pm on Friday, March 25. Indoor gatherings are still limited to a maximum of 200 people.

It means the Highlanders v Blues clash at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium and the Chiefs v Crusaders game at FMG Stadium Waikato, should the four teams be cleared of Covid, will go ahead with no gathering limits. Unfortunately for Moana Pasifika and their game against the Hurricanes at Mt Smart Stadium on Friday, the restrictions won’t end until a few hours after that match.

“It’s obviously a really positive day for rugby,” Robinson said. “It’s no secret there have been significant challenges working through Covid since the start of the year and that’s impacted at every level.”

Robinson said today’s announcement would give clarity for all those involved in the community game and provide some much needed revenue for New Zealand’s Super Rugby franchises.

“We’re delighted for our Super Rugby clubs and for our fans as well who have been impacted through this time through their inability to attend games. We’re delighted to think we can get crowds into our stadiums very quickly.”

For the Warriors, who have committed to staying in Australia for the remainder of the NRL season, they are more likely to go ahead with their plans for two scheduled home games at Mt Smart Stadium in July, although Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner told 1News he would be very interested in hosting them too.

The Government’s announcement will boost the Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, with the White Ferns' final group stage match against Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday no longer subject to gathering limits.

The Wellington Phoenix football team, based in Australia recently, could play in New Zealand as early as next month.

Following the Government's announcement, the Phoenix confirmed plans to host games in Wellington and Auckland in and Eden Park boss Sautner said he’d been keen on hosting them also.

“We’re thrilled at today’s announcement by the government,” Sautner said. “This is the light at the end of the tunnel we’ve been searching for. To be able to welcome back Super Rugby crowds on April 2, the local derby between the Blues and Moana Pasifika – it’s massive.

“It’s been hugely challenging for everyone, whether it’s our fulltime workforce or 3000 casual employees but you’ve also got to consider our tenant teams and the downstream effect for them.”

Asked whether crowds would be confident of returning given Omicron’s impact, Sautner said: “That’s going to be the challenge… there will be an element of personal responsibility. Individuals obviously need to take their own measures and precautions.”