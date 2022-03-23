Many seniors staying at home due to pandemic - study

New research from Age Concern Wellington shows nearly two-thirds of seniors are trying to stay home as much as possible, due to concerns around Covid-19.

By Jessica Swan

Data showed four in five survey participants had changed their behaviour because of the pandemic, with only around 30% of seniors leaving the house to attend a social gathering.

Eighty-year-old Ian Swift is one of those trying to keep his interactions to a minimum.

"I am staying home more than I used to and am not comfortable about going out," he told 1News.

While Swift still does the essentials, such as getting groceries, he has limited his socialising to family only.

"I don't go out to visit others in the village and don't invite anyone in for a cuppa."

Sixties Up Movement national president, Helen Michael, is seeing this behaviour first-hand across her organisation.

"Nationwide, our meetings are at around half of the usual numbers. This is because older people aren’t sure it’s safe and are therefore reluctant to go out."

She says clearer guidance from the Ministry of Health is an important part of helping seniors regain confidence in the community.

"Currently, there is not enough communication out there regarding whether it is safe for older people to go out, and how well they’re protected by the vaccine and booster if they do."

However, Chief Executive of Age Concern Wellington Stephen Opie, says some elderly people are choosing to continue as normal.

Data from the survey indicates older seniors (80+) were less anxious than younger seniors (65 – 79). This was a collective trend, as they were less worried about getting sick and going out.

Opie says this "surprising trend" could be down to generational differences.

"I think the 80+ generation have been through many difficult times already in their lives, and as a result have a slightly different view on life. They’re not quite sure how many years they have left and so quality of life becomes of higher importance."

Opie says across the board, this desire to stay connected is what motivates many older people to leave their residence.

"While many seniors are anxious about going out and being in a crowd of people, there are still some who want to interact with others and maintain as much social connection as possible."

He says previous lockdowns have been very isolating for many seniors, some who live alone.

"We learned of many seniors who didn’t speak to another person for days. That’s why family and friends are so important for seniors right now."

He says Age Concern is using this data to help support seniors as best they can, including online social activities.