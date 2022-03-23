Central Otago vineyards getting creative finding workers

Central Otago vineyards are going to extra lengths to get their grapes from the vine to the bottle as they continue to struggle with a shortage of workers.

They're casting the net far and wide for fruit pickers as they anticipate a bumper crop for the region.

It's all hands to the vines at Mt Difficulty Wines as workers pluck the first bucket-loads of Central Otago's finest grapes for the season.

But contractor James Dicey said finding the workers is a challenge.

"Trying to find people to do the jobs on time has been more difficult that ever before and we've had some tough times. But this year's a whole other level."

So viticulturists have been trying anything to get the numbers they need, attracting seasoned veterans from Vanuatu to people who have come from outside the district including unemployed or beneficiaries.

"We've reached deep and wide into the community...and taking people on that we would normally never take on. Part timers, mums, semi-retired, fully retired. Anyone who wanted to come and work this year," Dicey said.

Up the road, Andy Wilkinson's vineyard, Misha's, relies on young overseas backpackers, but with none in sight, he's got creative.

"We're certainly going to have an older crew this year. We did an advert in the Motorhome Association magazine, that attracted a lot of people who have never done this before," he said.

David Feather has turned up with his campervan after hearing that call.

"I'm a newbie, it'll be interesting, should be good."

"I think the oldest that's applied is in their late 70s!" Wilkinson said.

The harvest is expected to be a goodie too thanks to a brilliant summer, with up to 12 tonnes of grapes off the Central Otago crops.

That is roughly 12 million bottles of wine worth around $200m.

There is hope the battle for staff in the future will eventually ease.

"We’ll we’re looking forward to returning back to some business as usual with the movement in and out of the Pacific…and of course tourism which will bring backpackers back into the region," Shaun Fogarty from Seasonal Solutions said.

And of course, keeping the virus out.

"We're pretty confident. Hopefully the controls that were put in place because of Covid will work. but if they don't... then I'll be calling my neighbours and I'll expect them to do the same with me as well," Dicey told 1News.