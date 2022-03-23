Beauden Barrett shakes off Covid to start for Blues

All Black Beauden Barrett is back starting for the Blues for their Super Rugby Pacific match against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday.

Beauden Barrett is back again for the Blues against the Highlanders. (Source: Photosport)

Barrett has been named at first-five after recovering from the effects of Covid. He was named at No.10 for the match against the Highlanders in Albany on March 11, but was a late withdrawal. Stephen Perofeta switched from fullback and did well in the Blues’ 32-20 win.

Earlier this week, Barrett said he was still feeling the effects of the virus. “It’s lingering a little bit, it's just my own personal case," Barrett, who has just returned from a long concussion lay-off this season, told Newshub.

"It's just taking quite a long time to get back to 100 per cent."

ADVERTISEMENT

Last weekend’s match against the Crusaders in Christchurch was postponed due to Covid in both squads.

Perofeta has been named on the reserves bench for Saturday, with Zarn Sullivan returning to fullback.

Prop Ofa Tuungafasi makes his first start in a pack that also sees the return of regular starters Josh Goodhue and Tom Robinson, while lock James Tucker earns his first start in Blues colours.

“We are looking to reset again after missing a game last week. We have taken care on how players are returning to play for their best welfare, especially given we have a challenging run of three games in eight days,” said head coach Leon MacDonald.

“That said, the team is firmly focused on this game and we are not getting ahead of ourselves.

“We had to fight hard to get the win over the Highlanders two weeks ago, but we can’t afford to have a slow start as we did at North Harbour. The Highlanders are a different team on their home ground, especially with the fast and open game that you get under the roof in Dunedin.

“We are looking for our experienced game-drivers to set the standards but also excited with the opportunity for some of our young players also.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Blues team to play the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium:

1. Ofa Tuungafasi

2. Kurt Eklund

3. Marcel Renata

4. James Tucker

5. Josh Goodhue

6. Tom Robinson

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Dalton Papalii ©

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Sam Nock

10. Beauden Barrett

11. Caleb Clarke

12. Bryce Heem

13. Rieko Ioane

ADVERTISEMENT

14. Mark Telea

15. Zarn Sullivan

Reserves:

16. Ricky Riccitelli

17. Jordan Lay

18. Nepo Laulala

19. Sam Darry

ADVERTISEMENT

20. Adrian Choat

21. Taufa Funaki

22. Corey Evans

23. Stephen Perofeta