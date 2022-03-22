Warriors keep faith as Nikorima replaces injured Taylor

Kodi Nikorima has been named at replace the injured Ash Taylor at halfback for the Warriors as they chase their first win of the season when they play the West Tigers on Friday.

Kodi Nikorima. (Source: Photosport)

The Warriors were forced to once again change their halves combination, after losing Shaun Johnson and Taylor to injuries in the opening two rounds of the competition.

Taylor was ruled out after picking up a hip complaint in his club debut, the loss to the Gold Coast Titans last weekend.

Nikorima, who was dropped from the 17 after the opening loss to the Dragons, will partner Chanel Harris-Tavita in the halves.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injury-forced selection is the only change, with coach Nathan Brown keeping faith with the side, and particularly the outside backs, which squandered a number of chances in the 18-20 loss to the Titans.

The clash against the Wests Tigers pits two of the NRL’s four winless sides against each other.

Warriors:

1 Reece Walsh

2 Adam Pompey

3 Jesse Arthars

4 Rocco Berry

ADVERTISEMENT

5 Marcelo Montoya

6 Chanel Harris-Tavita

7 Kodi Nikorima

8 Addin Fonua-Blake (C)

9 Wayde Egan

10 Matt Lodge

11 Euan Aitken

ADVERTISEMENT

12 Eliesa Katoa

13 Josh Curran

Interchange:

14 Jazz Tevaga

15 Bunty Afoa

16 Aaron Pene

17 Bayley Sironen

ADVERTISEMENT

18 Jack Murchie

20 Ben Murdoch-Masila

21 Taniela Otukolo

22 Pride Petterson-Robati

23 Valingi Kepu

24 Junior Ratuva

25 Edward Kosi