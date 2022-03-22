Warriors keep faith as Nikorima replaces injured Taylor

Kodi Nikorima has been named at replace the injured Ash Taylor at halfback for the Warriors as they chase their first win of the season when they play the West Tigers on Friday.
The Warriors were forced to once again change their halves combination, after losing Shaun Johnson and Taylor to injuries in the opening two rounds of the competition.
Taylor was ruled out after picking up a hip complaint in his club debut, the loss to the Gold Coast Titans last weekend.
Nikorima, who was dropped from the 17 after the opening loss to the Dragons, will partner Chanel Harris-Tavita in the halves.
The injury-forced selection is the only change, with coach Nathan Brown keeping faith with the side, and particularly the outside backs, which squandered a number of chances in the 18-20 loss to the Titans.
The clash against the Wests Tigers pits two of the NRL’s four winless sides against each other.
Warriors:
1 Reece Walsh
2 Adam Pompey
3 Jesse Arthars
4 Rocco Berry
5 Marcelo Montoya
6 Chanel Harris-Tavita
7 Kodi Nikorima
8 Addin Fonua-Blake (C)
9 Wayde Egan
10 Matt Lodge
11 Euan Aitken
12 Eliesa Katoa
13 Josh Curran
Interchange:
14 Jazz Tevaga
15 Bunty Afoa
16 Aaron Pene
17 Bayley Sironen
18 Jack Murchie
20 Ben Murdoch-Masila
21 Taniela Otukolo
22 Pride Petterson-Robati
23 Valingi Kepu
24 Junior Ratuva
25 Edward Kosi