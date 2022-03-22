Man charged after allegedly ramming police vehicle, confronting motorists

Source: 1News

A 45-year-old man is facing a number of charges in relation to a violent incident in Invercargill on Saturday where the alleged offender was shot by police.

Police at scene of incident near Invercargill.

Police at scene of incident near Invercargill. (Source: 1News)

Police are continuing to investigate the events of Saturday morning where the man allegedly got in a vehicle and rammed a police car before fleeing.

Police say he was later stopped on SH1 near Dacre where he confronted motorists with a modified firearm.

According to police, the man also wielded a knife and came towards them before being shot.

The man, who remains in hospital in a stable condition, was charged at the Invercargill District Court on Monday with assault with intent to rob, intentional damage, possession of an offensive weapon, reckless driving, and driving while disqualified.

Police say he has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear in court next Monday.

Police have also issued an appeal for the occupant of a black people mover who was travelling south towards Invercargill at the time to contact them.

If you were in that vehicle, or if you witnessed the incident and have information to share, you can contact police via 105 and quote file number 220319/2126.

New ZealandSouthlandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Children of North Cape sinking victim remember 'amazing' dad

2

France RWC favourites, NZ fans too 'arrogant' to see it - ex-All Black

3

'Watch this space' for signs of Ruapehu eruption - geologist

4

20,907 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, 15 deaths reported

5

Man charged after allegedly ramming police vehicle, confronting motorists

Latest Stories

Fifth body found following North Cape boating tragedy

Warriors keep faith as Nikorima replaces injured Taylor

1 dead, others injured after 3-car crash in Tasman

France RWC favourites, NZ fans too 'arrogant' to see it - ex-All Black

Helicopter pilot recalls dramatic rescue of Enchanter survivors

Related Stories

Woman charged after pedestrians hit by car at Auckland mall

Ammonia leak at Invercargill meat works

Police identify woman sought over Upper Hutt assault

Ex-ADHB worker charged with corruption over medical supplies