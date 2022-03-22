Man charged after allegedly ramming police vehicle, confronting motorists

A 45-year-old man is facing a number of charges in relation to a violent incident in Invercargill on Saturday where the alleged offender was shot by police.

Police at scene of incident near Invercargill. (Source: 1News)

Police are continuing to investigate the events of Saturday morning where the man allegedly got in a vehicle and rammed a police car before fleeing.

Police say he was later stopped on SH1 near Dacre where he confronted motorists with a modified firearm.

According to police, the man also wielded a knife and came towards them before being shot.

The man, who remains in hospital in a stable condition, was charged at the Invercargill District Court on Monday with assault with intent to rob, intentional damage, possession of an offensive weapon, reckless driving, and driving while disqualified.

Police say he has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear in court next Monday.

Police have also issued an appeal for the occupant of a black people mover who was travelling south towards Invercargill at the time to contact them.

If you were in that vehicle, or if you witnessed the incident and have information to share, you can contact police via 105 and quote file number 220319/2126.