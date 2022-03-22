Man arrested over standoff pleads not guilty to murder charge

A man arrested following a tense police standoff in Auckland has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Andrew Tovia Fepuleai, also known as Andrew Brown, on Wednesday appeared in the High Court in Auckland before Justice Sally Fitzgerald via audio visual link where he entered the not guilty plea through his lawyer.

His arrest came after a dramatic police operation on Boxing Day 2021.

At about 1.15am on 26 December, police said they received an emergency call from a resident on Bezar Place in Flat Bush who heard gun shots.

Armed Offender Squad members were among officers to respond, climbing through a window in the home before safely taking out several occupants, including a child.

Eyewitnesses captured the operation on camera.

A man surrendered shortly after 8am that day and was taken into custody.

A body was found inside the house.

Police at the time said they were not searching for anyone else.

Andrew Tovia Fepuleai had already pled not guilty to other charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, among others.

A three week trial has been scheduled for October 2023.