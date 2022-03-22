France RWC favourites, NZ fans too 'arrogant' to see it - ex-All Black

Former All Black and current Italy coach Kieran Crowley believes France are favourites to win next year's World Cup while calling New Zealand fans “arrogant” when it comes to the rest of the rugby world.

Crowley spoke to 1News on Tuesday from Treviso after he helped his side snap a 36-game losing streak in the Six Nations on Sunday with a stunning 22-21 win over Wales.

Italy coach Kieran Crowley. (Source: Photosport)

The result, while significant for Italian rugby, did little to alter the competition's landscape with France running away with the title after going undefeated in the tournament.

Having witnessed France' form first-hand, Crowley said they have every right to enter next year's World Cup in pole position.

"They’re favourites, they’ll win it," Crowley told 1News.

"I think France are the favourites, I think Ireland are close behind them and then you’re looking at South Africa and New Zealand."

Crowley, who played 35 Tests for the All Blacks and was part of the 1987 World Cup winning side, added he will always be a "Kiwi at heart" but New Zealand fans needed to start branching out with their views on the game.

"One thing I've found since I've left New Zealand, and I don’t want this to be taken the wrong way, but New Zealanders are arrogant. New Zealanders are arrogant to the rest of the world as far as the rugby side of things goes," he said.

"There are some outstanding players in every team throughout the world but you ask New Zealanders and they wouldn’t know three quarters of the names of the French players at the moment.

"If I was picking a world team at the moment, half the French team would be in it."

Crowley reiterated the All Blacks are still "contenders" heading into the tournament though.

"You get to the last eight in these big competitions and its just a one-off," he added.

"If you perform on the day, you can do all the preparation you like and you can be the best team in the world but if you suddenly have a bad day at the office you’re out.

"New Zealand will be there and it's just when you get to that final eight, you need three good days at the office and you’ll be the winner."

