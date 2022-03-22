Disney workers walk out over 'Don't Say Gay' bill

More than 100 employees at Walt Disney Animal Studios in Burbank, California walked out of work Tuesday (Wednesday NZT) to protest CEO Bob Chapek's slow response in publicly criticising Florida legislation that opponents dubbed as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Disney cast member Nicholas Maldonado protests his company's stance on LGBTQ issues, while participating in an employee walkout at Walt Disney World, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Source: Associated Press)

The legislation awaiting Governor Ron DeSantis' signature bars instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Even though only a small percentage of Walt Disney Co. workers participated in a walkout, organisers felt they had won a moral victory with the company issuing a statement denouncing the anti-LGBTQ legislation that sparked employee outrage.

Throughout the day, pockets of employees staged demonstrations at various sites across the country, including near Orlando's Walt Disney World and Walt Disney Studios.

According to a Disney official, there had been no interruptions in any operations as of midday Tuesday (local time).

Disney employed 190,000 workers last October, with roughly three-quarters working in its theme parks division.

The debate forced the company into a balancing act between the expectations of a diverse workforce and demands from an increasingly polarised, politicised marketplace.

On one side are LGBTQ advocates and Disney employees calling for the walkout.

On the other are politicians like Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who accuse the entertainment conglomerate of bending to cancel culture after a Disney decision to temporarily suspend political contributions in the state.

Union leaders for the tens of thousands of unionised workers at Disney theme parks in Florida and California said they saw no walkout momentum among their members, advising them not to do so because it would defy contractual obligations.

Organisers said they expected some participation from production, marketing, IT and other nonunion jobs.

Workers participating in the walkout planned to meet up at locations in Orlando; New York City; and Anaheim and Burbank, California, where the company is headquartered.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, Disney wrote that the company opposes "any legislation that infringes on basic human rights" and stands "in solidarity" with LGBTQ employees "who make their voices heard today and every day."