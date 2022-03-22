15 Covid-related deaths on Tuesday

There are new 15 Covid-19-related deaths on Tuesday, The Ministry of Health reported.

Tuesday's deaths take the total number of Covid-19-related deaths in New Zealand to 199. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 10.

"Of these 15 people who have died, nine are from the Auckland region, three from Waikato, and three from the Wellington region," the Ministry of Health said.

"One of these people was in their 50s, three in their 60s, six in their 70s, and five were in their 80s.

Eight of those who died were men, and there were seven women.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with their family and friends at this sad time."

There were 20,907 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the community on Tuesday.

