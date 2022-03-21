Protesters dump flood debris on Scott Morrison’s driveway

Wet carpets, wrecked toys and flooding debris has been dumped outside the Australian Prime Minister’s house by protesters.

The group of protestors arrived outside the property in Sydney on Monday morning, after travelling from Lismore, which was devastated by flooding earlier this month.

More than five people were killed in New South Wales by the disaster, with thousands of people displaced.

They say Scott Morrison hasn’t done enough to combat climate change and were holding signs saying he was fuelling the situation by funding fossil fuels.

Kudra Ricketts was one of those demonstrating, and told 9News that the flooding went over the roof of her house.

“He’s done the same thing he’s done in Lismore, he didn’t want to talk to us.”

“It’s time that he starts to listen to us, because unless we take real action on climate change this is going to keep on happening.”

Morrison wasn’t at home at the time of the protest, as he’s in Queensland announcing an infrastructure deal ahead of the Federal election.

The New South Wales government has announced an independent inquiry into the flooding response and whether officials were prepared.