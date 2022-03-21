Protesters dump flood debris on Scott Morrison’s driveway

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

Wet carpets, wrecked toys and flooding debris has been dumped outside the Australian Prime Minister’s house by protesters.

The group of protestors arrived outside the property in Sydney on Monday morning, after travelling from Lismore, which was devastated by flooding earlier this month.

More than five people were killed in New South Wales by the disaster, with thousands of people displaced.

They say Scott Morrison hasn’t done enough to combat climate change and were holding signs saying he was fuelling the situation by funding fossil fuels.

Kudra Ricketts was one of those demonstrating, and told 9News that the flooding went over the roof of her house.

“He’s done the same thing he’s done in Lismore, he didn’t want to talk to us.”

“It’s time that he starts to listen to us, because unless we take real action on climate change this is going to keep on happening.”

Morrison wasn’t at home at the time of the protest, as he’s in Queensland announcing an infrastructure deal ahead of the Federal election.

The New South Wales government has announced an independent inquiry into the flooding response and whether officials were prepared.

WorldClimate ChangeAustraliaWeather News

Popular Stories

1

14,463 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, 9 deaths reported

2

Person in their 20s among nine who died with Covid-19

3

Spike in Covid cases overseas a warning sign to NZ - Baker

4

Cars, supermarkets swamped as heavy rain slams Auckland

5

Three dead, two still missing in tragedy at sea off North Cape

Latest Stories

Protesters dump flood debris on Scott Morrison’s driveway

Ruby Tui: Plotting the Black Ferns return to the top

Three dead, two still missing in tragedy at sea off North Cape

14,463 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, 9 deaths reported

Person in their 20s among nine who died with Covid-19

Related Stories

Sydney Harbour Bridge celebrates 90 years

Great Barrier Reef suffers widespread coral bleaching

Young girl hurt in NSW encounter with kangaroo

Woman, children die in Perth car fire tragedy