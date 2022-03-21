Lawson second in F2 after strong opening round in Bahrain

Liam Lawson has started his Formula 2 campaign in promising fashion with two podium finishes in Bahrain.

Liam Lawson in Bahrain. (Source: Getty)

Lawson sits second on the F2 standings after the opening round one point shy of French leader Theo Pourchaire with a second place finish on Monday adding to the third place finish he had in the sprint race on Sunday.

The 20-year-old fought his way from sixth on the starting grid to earn his place on the podium.

Despite the strong start, Lawson had mixed feelings about the weekend.

"The race was quite good, the start was really, really good actually.

"The car was fast, I just used up a little bit too much trying to catch up. I'm happy with the points, but obviously a little bit disappointed not to grab the win today."

A late safety car added a chaotic finish to the race, giving drivers one lap before the checkered flag to push for higher placings.

Lawson said he wanted to be more aggressive in the moment but technical issues hindered him.

"To be honest I was probably close enough to go for a look, and I thought about it, but the safety car was so slow and I had no brake temperature so I didn't want to go and send it and have no brakes.

"So I basically played it a little bit safe there, obviously a lot more to lose. I think having confidence on the brakes maybe I could have gone for something."

Fellow Kiwi Marcus Armstrong sits seventh overall after the opening round, thanks largely to a fifth place finish in the feature race after being forced to retire in the sprint.