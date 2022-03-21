Ex-ADHB worker charged with corruption over medical supplies

A former Auckland District Health Board employee has been charged with corruption by the Serious Fraud Office relating to the procurement and supply of medical equipment.

The SFO alleges that the former employee abused their position for their own financial gain while obtaining medical equipment.

They are facing charges under the Crimes Act of corruptly accepting or obtaining a bribe, obtaining by deception and corrupt use of official information.

They are also facing two charges under the Secret Commissions Act of acceptance of a gift by an agent.

A second person, the director of one of the equipment suppliers, has been charged with corruption and bribery of an official.

The two accused, who cannot currently be named, appeared at the Auckland District Court on Tuesday and entered pleas of not guilty.

They are expected to appear again in court in June.