Ex-ADHB worker charged with corruption over medical supplies

Source: 1News

A former Auckland District Health Board employee has been charged with corruption by the Serious Fraud Office relating to the procurement and supply of medical equipment.

File picture.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

The SFO alleges that the former employee abused their position for their own financial gain while obtaining medical equipment.

They are facing charges under the Crimes Act of corruptly accepting or obtaining a bribe, obtaining by deception and corrupt use of official information.

They are also facing two charges under the Secret Commissions Act of acceptance of a gift by an agent.

A second person, the director of one of the equipment suppliers, has been charged with corruption and bribery of an official.

The two accused, who cannot currently be named, appeared at the Auckland District Court on Tuesday and entered pleas of not guilty.

They are expected to appear again in court in June.

New ZealandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

'He was my mate' - Father mourns son who died in boat tragedy

2

Spike in Covid cases overseas a warning sign to NZ - Baker

3

Boy racers in rural Waikato leaving cows, children 'petrified'

4

Inquest hears of Hannah Clarke's pleas for someone to save kids

5

Russian chess grandmaster banned for backing Ukraine invasion

Latest Stories

Calls for free public transport amid high living costs

Only journalists in Mariupol on being hunted by Russians

Players back Aussie Rules coach after wild press conference

Ex-ADHB worker charged with corruption over medical supplies

TJ Perenara in line for first Hurricanes game since 2020

Related Stories

Police preparedness questioned as Parliament protest turned violent

Pair charged over man's death in central Auckland

Man shot by police rammed police vehicle, confronted motorists

Upper Hutt serious assault victims filmed before attack