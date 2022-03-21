Cyclist hospitalised after collapsing at finish line in Spain

Source: 1News

An Italian cyclist has been hospitalised in Spain after collapsing following a sprint finish in the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya.

Sonny Colbrelli.

Sonny Colbrelli. (Source: Getty)

Sonny Colbrelli collapsed moments after sprinting for the line against Michael Matthews in Sant Feliu de Guíxols on Tuesday.

Matthews won out in the end before Colbrelli collapsed and fell unconscious with Spanish media reporting that CPR was performed on the 31-year-old.

“Following the sprint on Stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya, Sonny Colbrelli fell unconscious,” Team Bahrain - Colbrelli's team - said in statement said.

“Colbrelli underwent further medical assistance, and he was in stable condition upon being taken into an ambulance to Hospital Universitari de Girona to investigate his condition further.

“Team Bahrain Victorious would like to thank the organisers and the medical teams for their support and assistance. Further updates will follow.”

Racing continues overnight Tuesday with the event heading to Perpignan for stage two.

- Additional reporting by the Associated Press

