14,463 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, 9 deaths reported

There are 14,463 new Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand on Monday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Health worker hands out rapid antigen tests at Covid-19 testing centre in Henderson, Auckland (Source: Getty)

There are 1000 people in hospital with the virus, including 33 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

This is an increase on Sunday's hospitalisations of 957, with seven people in ICU compared with 24 hours ago.

The ministry has also announced nine Covid-related deaths.

Of the nine people who have died, five were from Auckland, two were from Waikato, and one each were from Wairarapa and Bay of Plenty.

One person was in their 20s, one was in their 60s, one was in their 70s, two in their eighties and four in their 90s.

Five were men and four were women.

"Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this sad time. Out of respect, we will be making no further comment," the ministry said.

Monday's deaths take the total number of publicly reported Covid-related deaths to 184.

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 10.

Monday’s 14,463 positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (422), Auckland (3279), Waikato (1401), Bay of Plenty (893), Lakes (457), Hawke’s Bay (796), MidCentral (657), Whanganui (209), Taranaki (473), Tairāwhiti (259), Wairarapa (222), Capital and Coast (951), Hutt Valley (583), Nelson Marlborough (404), Canterbury (2267), South Canterbury (191), Southern (950) and West Coast (39).

The location of 10 cases is unknown.

The ministry said 14,224 of Sunday's figures were detected through RATs and 239 through PCR tests. A total of 1520 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 29,618 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 119,860. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

The ministry said the seven-day rolling average of cases is 17,124, down from 17,278 on Sunday.

There are also 32 new cases at the border on Monday.

Four million Kiwis have received two vaccine doses

The ministry also said four million Kiwis have now received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

More than 95% of those aged 12 and over had also completed their primary vaccination course, which the ministry described as a "significant achievement for Aotearoa".

"I'd like to reiterate our thanks to everyone who has chosen to make themselves and their whānau safer by getting vaccinated," Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

"I can't emphasise enough that getting boosted provides the best protection against the Omicron variant."

Across New Zealand, 3,509,497 have now had their booster, which is 73% of those that have become due. More than 950,000 people can and should get their booster as soon as they can, the ministry said.

On Sunday, 12,020 community cases were recorded in New Zealand.