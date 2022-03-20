Pair charged over man's death in central Auckland

Two men have been charged over the death of a man in central Auckland last month.

Joseph Tahana, 29, was found dead on St Paul Street in the CBD on February 19. An investigation was launched into his death.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch, said two men, aged 30 and 38, had been charged with manslaughter and burglary.

They are due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

"Police have been working closely with Mr Tahana’s family since his death and have ensured there is support in place for them at this difficult time," Armstrong said.