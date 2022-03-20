NZ fall to England in thriller, World Cup hopes on the brink

The White Ferns' World Cup hopes are on the brink after a disappointing, yet thrilling one-wicket defeat to England at Eden Park.

England's Anya Shrubsole celebrates after hitting the winning runs as Brooke Halliday can't look. (Source: Photosport)

England scraped across the line having nearly thrown the game away in the final few overs, but in reality New Zealand were barely in the contest for most of the day.

Chasing 204 for victory, England looked to be home and hosed as they required just 28 to win with 10 overs remaining and six wickets in hand.

But as the drizzle began to intensify, so did the pressure on the field, and England suddenly fell apart, crumbling to 196 for nine in less than five overs.

Frankie Mackay was the architect with the ball for New Zealand, taking three wickets of the five late wickets as the England batters failed to adjust to the ball skidding off the damp surface.

A ridiculous run-out followed, with Katherine Brunt caught short running a risky two when only singles were required, and suddenly the White Ferns needed just one wicket to claim the most unlikely of victories.

However, Charlie Dean and Anya Shrubsole remained calm and got the final eight runs to see England home.

Earlier, New Zealand were bowled out for 203 in the 49th over, the final wicket falling when Jess Kerr was run out for 14.

Once again their top order failed despite a series of good starts, and their misery was only compounded by a back injury to captain Sophie Devine, for which she had to retire hurt.

Recognised batters Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr and Amy Satterthwaite were all dismissed in their 20s, with Devine eventually out for 41. Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin, Tahuhu, Frances Mackay and Hannah Rowe were all dismissed for single figures.

Devine hurt her back in the 14th over when she had moved quickly to 37 runs off 42 balls. Clearly in pain after turning for a second run with Amelia Kerr, she dropped to her knees but walked off smiling and returned when Lea Tahuhu was dismissed for a duck for the sixth wicket. Devine's second stint at the crease lasted only six balls.

Maddy Green’s not out 52 off 75 balls was the only other innings of note. While those around her came and went far too frequently, Green stood firm and her last-wicket partnership of 19 with Jess Kerr, of which Kerr scored 14 off 13 balls, allowed New Zealand to pass the 200 mark.

But it was never going to be enough against the defending world champions.

Nat Sciver anchored the England innings, scoring 61 to guide her side home, while skipper Heather Knight chipped in with 42 and Sophia Dunkley added 33.

The result means the White Ferns' hopes of a semi-final berth are hanging by a thread. They will need other results to go their way throughout the week and then beat Pakistan in their final group game on Saturday to stand any chance.