Defence Force ordnance team called to Taupō building fire

Members of the Defence Force's explosive ordnance disposal team have been called in to examine an item found by firefighters at a Taupō building fire.

Firefighters were called to a building fire in the suburb of Tauhara at about 8.56am on Monday.

They had received multiple calls.

One unit in the building, described as multi-occupancy, was well-involved in fire.

The fire has been contained and no one was injured.

Police said Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) called them for assistance about the fire on Manuka St.

"NZDF Explosive Ordnance Disposal have been called in to examine an item that has been located," a spokesperson said.

Cordons are in place and members of the public are asked to avoid to the area.

