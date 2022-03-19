Tui, Woodman 'don't want' Super Rugby Aupiki to end

Chiefs Manawa stars Ruby Tui and Portia Woodman have loved life in the bubble during Super Rugby Aupiki, as they expressed their desire to grow the competition.

It's crunch time for the Chiefs Manawa team, which is set to face the Blues on Sunday in the final Super Rugby Aupiki match, which effectively doubles as a decider.

The women's teams have been in a bubble for the best part of two weeks, but that will all come to an end after Sunday’s final match.

Two of Waikato’s international stars don't want it to end.

"Because you're in a bubble it can either go one of two ways - you either get real sick of each other, which I am of her," a laughing Tui joked.

Woodman said, "I don't even want this to end. To be honest I don't want it to be the final tomorrow, I want to keep going, I want another whole round of it, but hopefully that's for next year and onwards to come.”

This little taste of Super Rugby Aupiki has made Tui hungry for more.

"The competition was kind of thrown together in the end and I just know if we had the prep and the resources and the time like the actual product we could make is so hugely exciting and I didn’t realise I’d get that extra hunger," she said.

"But I’m definitely sitting here thinking woohoo, if this was our first round and this is what we had to work with, imagine if we had more."