Russian Kiwis protest against war at Russia’s embassy

A group of Russian citizens has gathered outside Russia’s Embassy in Wellington to protest the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Russian protesters holding signs outside Russia's embassy in Wellington. (Source: 1News)

They say they want to send a message to Russia’s government that they are opposed to the war and want peace.

An organiser of the protest, Natalia Velieva, said she wanted "peace as soon as possible".

"We are from Russia and we feel the impact of what’s going on, not only on Ukraine and our friends in Ukraine, but also on Russia and our friends and families in Russia," she said.

"We are terrified and heartbroken about the future of not only Ukraine but also our own country and we want peace for both countries."

She said they "are against military action" and their group included some Belarusians who were also opposed to the war.

One person said they had travelled from Auckland to be part of the demonstration.

Another protest organiser, Alexei Koulikov, said he wanted their protest to be a wake up call for workers inside the embassy.

He said he felt small protests like theirs would help slowly turn the tide against Russian support for war.