Police name man whose death in Coromandel sparked homicide probe

Police have named the man whose death at a rural property in the Coromandel on Friday afternoon sparked a homicide investigation.

A homicide investigation is underway following the discovery of the body of Guy Richards, 43, of Manaia.

A post-mortem was completed on Saturday, and a scene examination continues.

Police, who were not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident, are following lines of inquiry into the circumstances of Richards' death.

Waikato Police found Richards’ body after arriving at the Manaia Road property at 12.31pm on Friday.

Another male was taken to hospital in a critical condition.