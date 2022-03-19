Person in their 40s among 10 people to die with Covid-19

The deaths of 10 people with Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours, with a person in their 40s among them, health officials say.

A file image of Covid-19 under an electron microscope. (Source: Wikimedia Commons/NIAID-RML)

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the new deaths brought the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 166.

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is at eight.

Of the people who have died; three were from Auckland, two were from Bay of Plenty, two were from the Lakes DHB area, one from Waikato, and one was from the Wellington area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four of the deceased were in their 80s, three in their 90s, two in their 60s and one in their 40s. Six were women and four were men.

"Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this sad time and we will be making no further comment," health officials said.

The ministry said recent reporting delays around deaths are a result of people "dying with, rather than of Covid-19" with the virus only being detected after they had already died.

"Due to these fluctuations in the daily reported figures, the ministry regards the seven-day rolling average as a better indicator of deaths with Covid-19."

Last Thursday, the Ministry of Health moved to a new reporting system for Covid-19 deaths which has seen some deaths retroactively added to existing totals.