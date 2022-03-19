'Concerns' for person after blood found at Auckland property

Source: 1News

Police are appealing for witnesses after blood was found at an address in East Tamaki, Auckland following a report a person had been injured.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Officers were called to a report of a person being injured at an address on Lady Fisher Place at around 1:40am on Sunday.

No one was a the property when police arrived but an amount of blood was located at the address.

A scene examination is underway to establish what has occurred.

Police say they have "concerns for the injured party".

"We would like to hear from anyone who was present at the address last night or anyone who has information that could assist our inquiries," police say in a statement.

Information can be passed on to Police by contacting 105 quoting file number 220320/3367, calling the Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 2611321 or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Body found near Kaikōura in search for missing man

2

Russia says it used hypersonic missile in Ukraine

3

'Concerns' for person after blood found at Auckland property

4

Russians board International Space Station in Ukrainian colours

5

Woman who fell into coma gives warning about common garden material

Latest Stories

NZ needs to act with long Covid 'tsunami' coming - expert

Dan Hooker punished by UFC rival in first-round defeat

Woman who fell into coma gives warning about common garden material

'Concerns' for person after blood found at Auckland property

Russians board International Space Station in Ukrainian colours

Related Stories

Police name man whose death in Coromandel sparked homicide probe

Man in serious condition after being shot by police in Southland

Heavy rain warning in place for Northland, watches elsewhere

Abuse in care: Māori survivors faced 'significant racism, torture'