'Concerns' for person after blood found at Auckland property

Police are appealing for witnesses after blood was found at an address in East Tamaki, Auckland following a report a person had been injured.

Officers were called to a report of a person being injured at an address on Lady Fisher Place at around 1:40am on Sunday.

No one was a the property when police arrived but an amount of blood was located at the address.

A scene examination is underway to establish what has occurred.

Police say they have "concerns for the injured party".

"We would like to hear from anyone who was present at the address last night or anyone who has information that could assist our inquiries," police say in a statement.

Information can be passed on to Police by contacting 105 quoting file number 220320/3367, calling the Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 2611321 or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111.